‘Strong Like Mom’ T-Shirts Generate Sales, Internet Hashtags, Debates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Target has taken aim at empowering women and lifting their self esteems and they’ve hit the bulls eye.

A new T-shirt line with the slogan “Strong Like Mom” is flying off shelves and touching off debates.

#StrongLikeMom has also become a popular hashtag on Twitter.

CBS2’s Kristine Lazar spoke to moms — and dads — and asked their opinions about the T-shirt aimed at kids.

You’re probably used to seeing superhero shirts in the boys’ section and princess ones in the girls’ section. But one shirt on the shelves at Target — in both the boys’ and girls’ section — is getting a lot of attention on social media.

“I like strong like mom because it’s empowering as a woman.” said Jamie Lardner, a mom to a young daughter,

“As a woman I think I am very strong and I think it sends a good message,” she added.

The shirt is part of the Target’s Cat & Jack brand. The brand’s Spring line features several inspirational graphic tees on its website.

From one that reads “My Future is Bright” to one that declares “Smart & Strong.” the shirts are drawing a lot of attention.

Katherine Spiller is the executive director of the Feminist Majority.

“I think that it’s such an important message, that little boys and little girls can know that their mothers are strong and that little boys can look up to their mothers as strong,” Spiller said.

Spiller says it’s clear retailers are looking to buck stereotypical gender roles.

“Too much a little boys’ clothing is focused on being an athlete and too much of little girls’ clothing is about being a pretty princess. The boys are blue, the girls are pink. That just creates and perpetuates stereotypes.”

Lazar spoke to some parents who didn’t see the point.

“If it was for girls, I would definitely get it for my daughter. But if it was for my son, I don’t necessarily think l want him saying strong like mom,” said Debra Mogaii.

Another mom said she doesn’t have a problem with the shirt but says she doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“I think our women are really strong, they’re so strong, then I think it’s pushing down men.” said Silvana Lopez.

Dads are weighing in, too. Josh Blum was at the park today with his daughter, while his wife was out of town for work.

“I think the idea that one person or one sex is stronger than the other is kinda of silly,” Blum said.

The shirt retails for $5 and it’s available in sizes all the way up to extra large. The line for girls also includes phrases like “Future President” and “Future Astronaut.”