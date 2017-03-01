Sisters Hide While Burglar Ransacks Montclair Home

MONTCLAIR (CBSLA.com) – Two sisters were able to safely conceal themselves when a man broke in and looted their Montclair home Tuesday afternoon.
According to Montclair police, at 3:30 p.m. a woman was babysitting her 14-year-old sister at a home in the 10200 block of Monte Vista Avenue when she heard a knock at the door. Through the peephole, the woman saw a man standing on the porch and became suspicious. She decided to hide herself and her sister and call her mother, police said.
While she was on the phone with her mother, the suspect kicked in the front door and began going through the house stealing belongings, police said. At one point, the suspect entered the master bedroom while the younger sister was hiding in its adjoining bathroom, but did not see her.
After ransacking the home, the suspect left without discovering either sister. Officers responded and searched the neighborhood, but were unable to locate the man.
The suspect was described as black, bald, wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call police at 909-621-4771.