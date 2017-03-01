Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect Traveling Through South Bay Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police are chasing a carjacking suspect through Los Angeles County.
The pursuit began shortly before 8:30 a.m. near South Los Angeles.
SKY2 captured officers from multiple jurisdictions traveling behind the slow moving vehicle on surface streets near Los Angeles International Airport.
At one point, the suspect drove around a spike strip that authorities threw onto the roadway in Manhattan Beach.
As the pursuit continued through South Bay communities, the suspect began driving recklessly.
For a brief period of time, the vehicle traveled in reverse into oncoming lanes of traffic in Redondo Beach.
One police cruiser successfully completed a pit maneuver, bringing the chase to a standstill.
Multiple officers surrounded the suspect vehicle with guns drawn at Palos Verdes Boulevard at Pacific Coast Highway.
This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
One Comment