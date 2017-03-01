Hearing Will Determine Fate Of Pit Bulls That Killed Elderly Man

LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — A hearing will be held Wednesday to determine the fate of two pit bulls that allegedly attacked and killed an elderly man in Lincoln Heights.
The dogs attacked Valentin Herrera, 76, and his small dog named Dodger on Feb. 2, just a block away from his home.
Herrera underwent brain and arm surgeries, and later succumbed to his injuries.
His dog died at the scene.
Family members plan to attend the dangerous animal hearing, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Los Angeles Animal Services’ administration offices.