Arrest Made In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who is accused of killing a 64-year-old woman in South Los Angeles.
According to police, a Jeep Renegade blew through a stop sign and T-boned Brenda Joyce Scott’s car just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, near 95th Street and Hoover Boulevard.
Witnesses heard the loud crash, which took place just 10 blocks from Scott’s mother’s house.
The hit-and-run driver fled from the scene.
The passenger hung around for a few minutes but ran away before police arrived.
According to police, the Jeep was rented by the hit-and-run driver.
Scott worked for Los Angeles County for 46 years and planned to retire in June.
She is survived by her three adult children.