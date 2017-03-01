Arrest Made In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In South LA

March 1, 2017 6:01 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Driver Arrested, Hit And Run

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who is accused of killing a 64-year-old woman in South Los Angeles.

According to police, a Jeep Renegade blew through a stop sign and T-boned Brenda Joyce Scott’s car just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, near 95th Street and Hoover Boulevard.

(credit: Scott family)

(credit: Scott family)

Witnesses heard the loud crash, which took place just 10 blocks from Scott’s mother’s house.

The hit-and-run driver fled from the scene.

The passenger hung around for a few minutes but ran away before police arrived.

According to police, the Jeep was rented by the hit-and-run driver.

Scott worked for Los Angeles County for 46 years and planned to retire in June.

She is survived by her three adult children.

