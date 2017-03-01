Coachella Site Hacked, User Account Info Stolen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Thousands of Coachella.com account holders may have had their personal information compromised after the site was recently hacked.

According to Billboard Magazine, concert promoter Goldenvoice informed Coachella.com users in an email Tuesday that there was a data breach in which names, email addresses, phone numbers and birth dates may have been stolen by hackers.

Passwords and credit card information was not compromised, however. Concertgoers use a service for ticket purchases that is separate from Coachella.com, Billboard reported.

“It is worrisome, but they said in the email everything should be fine,” Coachella concertgoer Claudia Cazas said Wednesday.

Cal State San Bernardino Professor and cyber expert Tony Coulson explained how the stolen information could be used by a hacker.

“They might buy this data and check other sources, like banks, to see what the email and password are being used,” Coulson said. “So I would say go out and change your password and most likely you’ll be fine.”

Coulson says the stolen information is already for sale on the dark web for just a few hundred dollars, but the seller could be from anywhere around the world.

“Hacking techniques are getting more and more sophisticated, and there are fewer people to defend against them in the cyber security profession,” Coulson said.

Billboard reports that Goldenvoice also warned users to be on alert for Coachella impersonators.

“Be aware that you may be targeted by phishing emails sent from people impersonating Coachella personnel. Please remember that Coachella will never solicit personal information or account information from you via email. Please exercise caution if you receive any emails or phone calls that ask for such information, or direct you to web sites where you are asked for personal or financial information.”