Best New Ice Cream Treats In Los Angeles

Thai Ice Cream Sundae
Ayara Lūks
8740 S Sepulveda Blvd.
Westchester, CA 90045
(310) 881-4498
www.ayaraluk.com
Ayara Lūks is the pop-up Thai eatery and a culinary project of Ayara Thai. The eatery serves an ever-changing small menu curated to feature favorites from Ayara Thai. For dessert, their twist on the traditional ice cream sundae is something quite unique. Ayara Lūks’ Thai ice cream sundae includes two scoops of coconut ice cream stuffed between two brioche rolls, topped with palm seeds, jack fruit, grass jelly, whipped cream and Milo powder.
Charcoal Ice Cream
Scratch|Bar & Kitchen
16101 Ventura Blvd #255
Encino, CA 91436
(818) 646-6085
www.scratchbarla.com
Scratch|Bar & Kitchen, located in Encino, is leading the way of crafting dishes from scratch based on guest’s palates and seasonal ingredients. Paired with the Nightly Chef’s Menu, chef Margarita Kallas-Lee is offering a charcoal ice cream, charcoal brioche cone topped with rainbow sprinkles made from fruits and vegetables. This seasonal dessert will only be offered for the next month or so, so make sure to stop by before it is too late.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Sub Zero Ice Cream
2091 Madera Rd E
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 522-4720
www.subzeroicecream.com
This February, Sub Zero Ice Cream, the nation’s first liquid nitrogen ice cream franchise, is serving their Red Velvet Cheesecake. Served at their Simi Valley and Laguna Niguel locations, the Red Velvet Cheesecake features a crafted red velvet waffle bowl paired with white chocolate cheesecake and graham cracker crust ice cream and is available for different pricing based on size and store location.
Beetlecat Coconut Pie Sundae
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
1954 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 928-2668
www.jenis.com
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream opened in Venice in 2017 and serves ice cream scoops as well as decadent ice cream sandwiches with flavor combinations such as Oatmeal Cream (with Ndali Estate Vanilla Bean ice cream sandwiched between classic oatmeal cookies) and Salty Caramel with an almond macaroon base and chopped smoked almonds. From February 24 through March 16, try their limited-edition BeetleCat Coconut Pie Sundae, consisting of Jeni’s Salty Caramel ice cream, salty caramel sauce, toasted flaked sweetened coconut, honey graham cereal and a mound of raw honey coconut whipped cream.
Violette Marshmallow
Wanderlust Creamery
18511 Ventura Blvd.
Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 774-9888
www.wanderlustcreamery.com
Wanderlust Creamery, with locations in Tarzana, at SmorgasburgLA (Sundays 10am-4pm) and opening February 26 in Altwater Village, specializes in an ever-rotating list of flavors, each inspired by a different destination in the world from chef/owner Adrienne Borlongan. The shop is best known for their signature purple waffle cones made with purple yam, as well as original signature flavors such as: Sticky Rice + Mango™ (vegan), Ube Malted Crunch™ and others. A limited-edition flavor for February is their Violette Marshmallow, which is made with marshmallow creme ice cream and scented with Parma violets and candied violet petals.
Milk & Honey Soft Serve
The NoMad Food Truck
www.instagram.com
The NoMad, New York City’s legendary hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant, launched a food truck in Los Angeles last year and will be opening their first west coast outpost of The NoMad in Downtown LA in the late fall of this year. Serving a menu of popular dishes from their New York location including Humm dogs and chicken burgers, make sure to stop by for a sweet treat as well. Try their Milk and Honey Soft Serve, which is made with milk ice, honey oat shortbread, milk meringue, honey brittle and a buckwheat honey drizzle.
Torrone
Officine BRERA
1331 E 6th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 553-8006
www.officinebrera.com
Officine BRERA is a contemporary restaurant and bar in DTLA’s Arts District serving a rustic Italian menu and special hand-crafted cocktails. Reminiscent of an Italian take on a classic ice cream sundae, the Torrone is a fast favorite amongst diners. The standout dessert is a rich marriage of chocolate and semifreddo and is made with honey and nut nougatine semifreddo, warmed fudge sauce and amarena cherries.
Pineapple & Passionfruit
Frozen Fruit Co
729 Montana Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(424) 744-8860
www.frozenfruitco.com
Located on Montana Ave. in Santa Monica, Frozen Fruit Co makes all their soft serve from fruit and natural fruit sugars. Created by ex-London lawyers Michael and Victoria Philippou, their soft serve relies solely on the fruit. It also does not have a water, dairy or soy/nut milk base making them dairy free, vegan, gluten free and completely natural without compromising on taste. For chocolate lovers, check out their signature Coconut and Cacao flavor, or other limited flavors including the tropical pineapple & passionfruit, and mango soft serve coming soon.
Original Churro Ice Cream Sandwich
Churro Borough
1726 N Vermont Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 662-0341
www.churroborough.com
Since opening in 2015 in the heart of Los Feliz, Churro Borough has served small batch, handmade ice cream, churros and desserts. Desserts are made fresh daily and in small batches. The dessert spot handcrafts everything in-house using the finest local ingredients as well. Their most notable and popular dessert is the Original Churro Ice Cream sandwich, which is available in 14 different flavors to choose from, including vanilla custard, Spanish latte, horchata and chocolate cookie malt.
Strawberries & Cream
Tuck Room Tavern
10850 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 307-7004
www.thetuckroom.com
The Tuck Room Tavern features whimsical decor and delectable dishes from James Beard Award winner, Chef Sherry Yard. To complement their American comfort food menu, they offer a Strawberries & Cream dessert, which is made with Gaviota strawberries, Scottish shortbread, Bellwether Farms whipped cream and served in crystal coupe.
Sea Urchin Ice Cream Monaka
Chaya DTLA
525 S Flower St.
Los Angeles, CA 90071
(213) 236-9577
www.thechaya.com
Founded in Los Angeles four decades ago, Chaya’s history actually reaches back to 17th Century Hayama, Japan where their family built Hikage Chaya. At Chaya DTLA, they take a modern izakaya approach to cuisine, sourcing produce from local farmers and seafood from the fishermen of Kyushu. For dessert, their new Sea Urchin Ice Cream Monaka with tamari port wine sauce is the perfect combination of sweet and savory.
Matcha Ice Cream With Fried Sesame Mochi Balls
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 574-7610
www.littlefattyla.com
At Little Fatty in Mar Vista, the menu features renditions of typical Chinese restaurant classics, with chef David Kuo focusing on the quality of ingredients. Kuo creates an accessible menu which is very authentic. With desserts changing periodically, you’ll want to make sure to visit soon to bite into their Little Fatty, which features matcha ice cream with fried sesame mochi balls.
Milkshake & Fries
Coolhaus
8588 Washington Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 838-5559
www.cool.haus
Coolhaus’ flagship store in Culver City offers an extensive array of ice creams to choose from (around 16), as well as cookies (around 10-12), with at least one vegan and gluten-free offering. Inspired by those who have had the genius idea to dip French fries in their milkshake, the Milkshake and Fries (aka Fast Food) is made of salted Tahitian vanilla ice cream, shoestring French fries and milk chocolate malt balls.