Best Hot Soups For Los Angeles’ Cold Weather

Cold is a relative term. When you compare the weather lately to other areas of the country, it’s definitely not as cold, but lately in Los Angeles it has been pretty cold during the day and night. If you’re looking for something to warm you up, look no further than these great warm soups.



Vietnamese Pot Au Feu & Laksa Soup

Cassia

1314 7th St

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-6699

Santa Monica's Cassia is one of Los Angeles' top restaurants, so it should come as no surprise they offer terrific food any time of the year. During these cold months, order up their not just one but two soup options. Their Vietnamese Pot Au Feu is a must try soup, and is a play on the traditional French dish due to its Vietnamese pho broth. Enjoy this soup by yourself or share it with friends. The soup is made up of short rib, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, bone marrow, and a scattering of fresh herbs and is served with a side of grilled bread for dipping, as well as a housemade Bird's Eye chile sauce and walnut mustard. Another terrific soup is their Laksa, which is a Singaporean and Malaysia rice noodle soup. Featuring slices of fishcake, tiny shrimp, and mussels, the items are stirred into a thick and spicy broth of coconut curry and chile oil, and topped with half a soft-boiled egg and fresh herbs.



Minestrone

The Factory Kitchen

1300 Factory Pl

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 996-6000

Step inside of this downtown L.A. restaurant on a cold evening and bite into Executive Chef Angelo Auriana's Minestrone. The soup is an Italian classic made with organic vegetable medley soup, basil pesto. The restaurant offers terrific Italian cuisine to go along with your soup, including items like a pan seared Mediterranean sea robin fish, a North sea cod filet, as well as pastas and more.



Ponzole Verde

Rustic Canyon

1119 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-7050

This upscale Californian restaurant, which serves up small plates and offers a terrific wine list, is warming customers up with their Ponzole Verde soup. Chef Jeremy Fox's signature soup is a vibrant green soup made with clams, Rancho Gordo hominy, poblano, radish, and tortilla. Order up the soup along with other delicious items on the menu, including their four artisan cheeses with milo & olive bread, preserves, & nuts, ricotta dumplings, their flatiron steak, and much more.



Milo Minestrone

Milo & Olive

2723 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 453-6776

Milo & Olive, which is open all day, offers New American small plates as well as baked goods in a terrific communal space. When the weather gets cold, it's the perfect time to enjoy Executive Chef/Partner Erin Eastland's "Milo Minestrone," which features a Parmesan brodo, market vegetables, and beans, and is served with freshly baked bread.