Best Hot Soups For Los Angeles’ Cold Weather

Vietnamese Pot Au Feu & Laksa Soup
Cassia
1314 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-6699
www.cassiala.com
Santa Monica’s Cassia is one of Los Angeles’ top restaurants, so it should come as no surprise they offer terrific food any time of the year. During these cold months, order up their not just one but two soup options. Their Vietnamese Pot Au Feu is a must try soup, and is a play on the traditional French dish due to its Vietnamese pho broth. Enjoy this soup by yourself or share it with friends. The soup is made up of short rib, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, bone marrow, and a scattering of fresh herbs and is served with a side of grilled bread for dipping, as well as a housemade Bird’s Eye chile sauce and walnut mustard. Another terrific soup is their Laksa, which is a Singaporean and Malaysia rice noodle soup. Featuring slices of fishcake, tiny shrimp, and mussels, the items are stirred into a thick and spicy broth of coconut curry and chile oil, and topped with half a soft-boiled egg and fresh herbs.
Minestrone
The Factory Kitchen
1300 Factory Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 996-6000
www.thefactorykitchen.com
Step inside of this downtown L.A. restaurant on a cold evening and bite into Executive Chef Angelo Auriana’s Minestrone. The soup is an Italian classic made with organic vegetable medley soup, basil pesto. The restaurant offers terrific Italian cuisine to go along with your soup, including items like a pan seared Mediterranean sea robin fish, a North sea cod filet, as well as pastas and more.
Ponzole Verde
Rustic Canyon
1119 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-7050
www.rusticcanyonwinebar.com
This upscale Californian restaurant, which serves up small plates and offers a terrific wine list, is warming customers up with their Ponzole Verde soup. Chef Jeremy Fox’s signature soup is a vibrant green soup made with clams, Rancho Gordo hominy, poblano, radish, and tortilla. Order up the soup along with other delicious items on the menu, including their four artisan cheeses with milo & olive bread, preserves, & nuts, ricotta dumplings, their flatiron steak, and much more.
Milo Minestrone
Milo & Olive
2723 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 453-6776
www.miloandolive.com
Milo & Olive, which is open all day, offers New American small plates as well as baked goods in a terrific communal space. When the weather gets cold, it’s the perfect time to enjoy Executive Chef/Partner Erin Eastland’s “Milo Minestrone,” which features a Parmesan brodo, market vegetables, and beans, and is served with freshly baked bread.
Sunchoke Soup
Westbound
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 262-9291
www.address.com
Downtown Los Angeles’ Westbound is a sleek eatery with train-style booths, small plates, and tasty cocktails. In addition to offering items on the menu like a great black cod, a cheese board with a chef’s selection of three cheeses, squash tempura and milk n’ cookies for dessert, they offer their Sunchoke Soup. Executive Chef Taylor Persh cooks up this tasty soup, which is made with roasted, puréed sunchokes, a touch of cream and a hint of coffee, and is garnished with basil oil and sunchoke chips.