1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Long Beach Shooting

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — One man was killed and another wounded in a Long Beach shooting Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred at 48th Street and Long Beach Boulevard.
KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported from the scene where she said that homicide detectives were just arriving around 10 p.m.
Long Beach Police said two men were shot outside a home on48th Street.
One man died at the scene. Another man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The relationship between the two victims is unclear.
Police are also investigating a possible motive.
Whatever the motive, residents are on edge.
“I was laying down with my daughter, she’s 13-months,” said Ruben Zapata, “and we heard gunshots. So right away we grabbed our daughter and stuff and covered her just in case.”
He added, “It’s not the first time this has happened here and it’s not good. There’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood.”
If you have any information about the shootings, you’re asked to call Long Beach Police.