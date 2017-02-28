Report: Lady Gaga To Replace Beyonce At Coachella

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Fresh off her sizzling performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, superstar Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce at Coachella in April, according to a report from Billboard Magazine.
Lady Gaga will headline the festival on April 15 and April 22, sources told Billboard. The deal is expected to be finalized and officially announced within the coming days, Billboard reported.
Last week, Beyonce announced she was dropping out of the festival after becoming pregnant with twins.
Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival that takes place in Indio, Calif. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.
Lady Gaga would be the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.
One Comment