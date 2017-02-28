Principal: Door-To-Door Newport Harbor ROP Solicitation A Scam

February 28, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Newport Beach, Newport Harbor High School, Scam, Solicitors

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Parents were warned to be on alert for people going door to door, asking for money to support the Newport Harbor High School’s Regional Occupational Program.

“Do not give them any money. They are not part of our school, ROP or Newport-Mesa Unified School District. This is a scam,” Principal Sean Boulton wrote in an email to parents Monday, according to the Daily Pilot.

He advised parents to report such solicitors to the Costa Mesa or Newport Beach police departments and email the high school to help it keep track of the incidents.

Boulton told the newspaper that some community members already have given money to the people knocking on doors and that the school has received about a dozen emails from parents.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Matthew Walter says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Happened here in Rancho Cucamonga, too.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia