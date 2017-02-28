Principal: Door-To-Door Newport Harbor ROP Solicitation A Scam

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Parents were warned to be on alert for people going door to door, asking for money to support the Newport Harbor High School’s Regional Occupational Program.
“Do not give them any money. They are not part of our school, ROP or Newport-Mesa Unified School District. This is a scam,” Principal Sean Boulton wrote in an email to parents Monday, according to the Daily Pilot.
He advised parents to report such solicitors to the Costa Mesa or Newport Beach police departments and email the high school to help it keep track of the incidents.
Boulton told the newspaper that some community members already have given money to the people knocking on doors and that the school has received about a dozen emails from parents.
Happened here in Rancho Cucamonga, too.