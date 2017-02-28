Police: Westside Jewish Facility Also Received Bomb Threat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Westside Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles was one of the Jewish facilities across the country that received a bomb threat, authorities said Tuesday.
Officers searched the facility on Olympic Boulevard near Fairfax Avenue Monday afternoon, but found no explosives, Los Angeles police said.
“There was no evidence that it was a credible threat,” LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im said.
The center was among the latest Jewish facilities across the country to be targeted with an ultimately discredited bomb threat phone call. Merage Jewish Community Center in Irvine also received a threat Monday, prompting the evacuation of 1,000 people.
Authorities were working to determine whether the threat was connected to the Irvine incident and whether it’s connected to a wave of threats made against Jewish centers and schools across the country in recent days.
