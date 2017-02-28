Police: Westside Jewish Facility Also Received Bomb Threat

February 28, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Bomb Threats, Jewish Centers, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Westside Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles was one of the Jewish facilities across the country that received a bomb threat, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers searched the facility on Olympic Boulevard near Fairfax Avenue Monday afternoon, but found no explosives, Los Angeles police said.

“There was no evidence that it was a credible threat,” LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im said.

The center was among the latest Jewish facilities across the country to be targeted with an ultimately discredited bomb threat phone call. Merage Jewish Community Center in Irvine also received a threat Monday, prompting the evacuation of 1,000 people.

Authorities were working to determine whether the threat was connected to the Irvine incident and whether it’s connected to a wave of threats made against Jewish centers and schools across the country in recent days.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia