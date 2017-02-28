Man Attacked By 2 Dogs 2 Weeks Ago In Lincoln Heights Dies

LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — A man, who was attacked by two dogs in Lincoln Heights early this month, has died.

Two pit bull-type dogs mauled Valentin Herrera, 76, and his little dog, Dodger, just a block from his house on Feb. 2.

Dodger was killed instantly. Herrera had brain and arm surgeries. But doctors could not save him.

“I think the dogs pulled him down, and he hit the back of his head,” the victim’s son Luis Herrera said. “My dad had a beautiful heart. So sad to see the way he died.”

The family said they don’t blame the dogs. Luis said he blamed the people who raised the animals and believed the dogs should be put down. “They could do it to somebody else,” Luis added.

Stephanie Grezelle said those same dogs had killed her therapy dog, Tulula, in front of her two young children.

“Thank God that my children didn’t get hurt. They’re dangerous. They need to be put down,” she said.

That decision depends on the dangerous-dog hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The Herrera family plans to be there and explain their loss.

“He was a good man. And in our hearts, he’ll be the best dad,” the victim’s daughter said.

The dogs’ owners told CBS2’s Erica Mandy that they were heart-broken over the tragedy and plan to be at the dog hearing.