Lakers Waive Guard Jose Calderon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Lakers have waived reserve guard Jose Calderon after negotiating a buyout of the veteran player’s contract.

The native of Spain played just 24 games with the Lakers this season after being traded to the organization from the Bulls in July.

He made 11 starts during his short tenure with the Lakers and averaged 3.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

Calderon and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, had approached Lakers vice president of basketball operations Magic Johnson requesting a buyout so Calderon could join a playoff-contending team, the Daily News reported.

“I’m very appreciative of Magic doing this,” Bartelstein told the Daily News. “Magic wanted to keep him around for the season. Jose’s got a lot of basketball left in him and can play at a high level. But with the Lakers being in a rebuilding state, it didn’t make sense from a playing perspective.”

Calderon was in the final year of a 4-year, $29 million contract he originally signed in 2013 with the Mavericks, the LA Times reported.

Calderon is planning to sign with the Warriors if he clears waivers Wednesday, ESPN reported. Calderon would retain playoff eligibility with the Warriors, since he was waived by the Lakers before March 1.

