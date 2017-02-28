Lakers Sign Guard David Nwaba To 10-Day Contract

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Lakers have signed guard David Nwaba to a 10-day contract, according to reports.
Nwaba, a 24-year-old undrafted rookie out of Cal Poly, takes the place of guard Jose Calderon, who the Lakers waived on Monday.
Nwaba has impressed in his first season with the Lakers’ D-League affiliate, the D-Fenders, averaging 13.9 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes a game over 38 appearances this season.
He earned his spot with the D-Fenders through an open tryout, the team said.
Nwaba grew up in Southern California and is a life-long fan of the Lakers, the LA Times reports.