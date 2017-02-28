Coroner Confirms Body Found In River Is Missing Teen

February 28, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Coroner's Office, Elias Rodriguez, Missing Person

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The body of a 14-year-old boy found on an island in the Los Angeles River has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

According to police, the Sylmar teenager was reported missing on Feb. 17 during heavy rains.

He was last seen about 1:30 p.m. that day leaving Cesar Chavez Learning Academies at 1001 Arroyo Ave. Elias had borrowed a cell phone to call his mother at work to ask if she could pick him up, but she missed the call, police said.

Investigators said security cameras captured him walking home from school to his grandmother’s home.

His trail disappeared by the Pacoima wash, about 18 miles from where the body was found Saturday afternoon on an island near the Golden State Freeway and Los Feliz Boulevard.

The coroner’s office has not yet released Elias’s cause of death.

This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia