Coroner Confirms Body Found In River Is Missing Teen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The body of a 14-year-old boy found on an island in the Los Angeles River has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.
According to police, the Sylmar teenager was reported missing on Feb. 17 during heavy rains.
He was last seen about 1:30 p.m. that day leaving Cesar Chavez Learning Academies at 1001 Arroyo Ave. Elias had borrowed a cell phone to call his mother at work to ask if she could pick him up, but she missed the call, police said.
Investigators said security cameras captured him walking home from school to his grandmother’s home.
His trail disappeared by the Pacoima wash, about 18 miles from where the body was found Saturday afternoon on an island near the Golden State Freeway and Los Feliz Boulevard.
The coroner’s office has not yet released Elias’s cause of death.
This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated as it becomes available.