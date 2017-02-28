Chase Suspect On The Loose In Granada Hills

February 28, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: Chase, Granada Hills, Pursuit

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Authorities were searching a Granada Hills neighborhood for a suspect who abandoned a van and ran following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night.

The chase began sometime before 7:30 p.m. and came to an end in the area of Pineridge and Kenny drives, near the Knollwood Golf Course.

The male driver ran from the truck and disappeared into some trees. Los Angeles police were scouring the area, but as of 8:15 p.m. had not located the suspect.

The exact circumstances which prompted the chase were not immediately confirmed.

