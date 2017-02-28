Brodie Scores In OT To Lift Flames Over Kings, 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TJ Brodie scored on a breakaway 1:47 into overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames over Los Angeles 2-1 on Tuesday night in goalie Ben Bishop’s first game with the Kings.

Brodie was sprung free from the blue line by a 100-foot pass by Mikael Backlund and made a nifty deke to beat Bishop for his fifth goal of the season.

Red-hot Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary. The Flames are 6-0-1 in their last seven and climbed within two points of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. They currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Bishop made 28 saves two days after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 30-year-old had a few superb stops, especially during a challenging second period.

Tanner Pearson got his team-leading 21st goal for Los Angeles.

Calgary improved to 7-2 in overtime and topped one of the best in the Kings. Los Angeles entered 10-2 in OT games after losing to Minnesota in the extra period on Monday.

Ferland was bumped a week ago to a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, and the trio have rolled since, with Ferland scoring four goals in their five games together. The wing has utilized his bruising style, demonstrated on his tying goal at 9:44 of the second period.

First, Ferland knocked Jake Muzzin to the ice with a glass-rattling body check in the corner. Then he went to the front of the net, where he neatly slapped Mark Giordano’s pass behind Bishop to tie it.

Ferland has seven of his 12 goals this season in his past 13 games. His career high had been four. He is also Calgary’s top scorer since the All-Star break.

Matching Bishop stop for stop in the Calgary net was veteran Brian Elliott, who continued his hot play of late as he made his 10th start in the last 13 games.

Elliott’s most important save came with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game, when Muzzin’s shot deflected sharply off the skate of Giordano and nearly went in.

Elliott finished with 28 saves and is 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts.

The Kings opened the scoring at 8:42 when Pearson, after multiple whacks at the puck, jammed it past Elliott’s pad. It took several minutes to be ruled a goal after Kings coach Darryl Sutter challenged. Officials had waved off the goal initially because of a whistle, but reversed the call on video review. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan then challenged for goaltender interference, but the call stood.

NOTES: The Kings fell to 19-5-3 when scoring first. … It’s the seventh time in the last eight games Calgary has given up the first goal. … Los Angeles has a 22-5 record in overtime since 3-on-3 was introduced last season, tops in the NHL. … The Kings next four road games will also be in Alberta with two each in Calgary and Edmonton. … Brodie played his 400th game, as did Kings D Alec Martinez.

UP NEXT

Kings: Kick -off a seven-game homestand Thursday night against Toronto.

Flames: Host Detroit on Friday night.

