Bob Hope’s Home Won’t Become Historical Site

TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA.com) — Bob Hope’s former Toluca Lake home will not be named a historical-cultural monument.
The Los Angeles City Council rejected the idea Tuesday.
Hope’s daughter said it would devalue the home and go against her late father’s wishes.
Bob and Dolores hope built the home in 1939 heir daughter wants to sell it to raise money for her parents’ foundation.
“He asked that the proceeds from the sale be put into his foundation so that people can be his living legacy,” Linda Hope said. “Not an old building that is in need of repair.”
Bob Hope died at the age of 100 in 2003. Dolores Hope died at 102 in 2011.