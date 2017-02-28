Amazon Web Services Disrupted, Outages Reported Across Multiple Sites

February 28, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, Internet Outage

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Multiple websites that rely on Amazon Web Services were disrupted or down Tuesday due to an unknown issue.

Used by digital media giants such as Netflix and Reddit, AWS serves as the cloud services arm of Amazon and can cause major issues whenever its Simple Storage Service goes down. Expedia, Slack, Trello, Quora, Business Insider, and Giphy were among those affected by the outage, according to reports.

The outage apparently started sometime before 10 a.m. PT and was reportedly centered on AWS’ East Coast servers.

In a statement posted to its AWS page, Amazon acknowledged “increased error rates” and “availability issue” but did not elaborate on the details.

The Associated Press also reported “issues with delays” involving the wire service’s content delivery system. It wasn’t clear whether the outage was related to Amazon.

A statement released by AP read: “Please be advised, we are currently experiencing issues whereby content is delayed on our AP services. Our engineers are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible.”

In addition to websites, connected appliances like thermostats, light bulbs and other hardware were also affected, with some users unable to control affected devices due to the outage, according to TechCrunch.

A similar “increased error rate” event involving AWS occurred in July 2008, an outage which lasted for several hours that was ultimately fixed by hard reboot.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

