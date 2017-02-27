Some Companies Allowing Dogs At Work

SANTA CLARA (CBSLA.com) — More and more companies are going to the dogs and new studies show the trend benefits both employees and pets.
Workers have a stress buster and the animals get to be around more humans.
Kristi Borgia loves having her dog Rex on the job at the software company she works at in Santa Clara.
“He’ll want to go outside every couple of hours so that forces me to get out as well,” she said.
The dogs must always be supervised at her job and owners must keep them on a leash during walks.