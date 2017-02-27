Passengers Scramble To Get Home After Flight Bound For LAX Lands In Tijuana

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An Interjet flight bound for Los Angeles International Airport from Mexico City was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Tijuana due to a mechanical issue.

Flight 2972, which was scheduled to leave Mexico City at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, was apparently delayed an hour before taking off. Due to what an LAX spokesman called a mechanical issue, the plane landed in Tijuana at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday and was met by fire crews.

Mexican federal police adjacent to the Tijuana airport and the Tijuana Fire Department say they were not contacted regarding an emergency at the airport, according to CBS News.

Passengers tweeted they could smell something burning, and that flight attendants refused to answer questions about what was happening on the plane.

Oh just a scary emergency landing in Tijuana. Plane smells like fire. Firefighters outside plane. Thanks @interjet — Beanerschnitzel (@PAULINEHEIDY) February 27, 2017

@interjet @interjet_mx we have emergency landing& are greeted by firetrucks & paramedics on the tarmac waiting for our plane. No explanation — Greg (@gbfetters) February 27, 2017

So 4 extremely delayed flights. One emergency landing with no explanation. @interjet_mx I want my money back. — Beanerschnitzel (@PAULINEHEIDY) February 27, 2017

Pauline Heidy says she made it home safely after walking in the rain to cross the border, and taking Uber to Los Angeles. She wasn’t the only one to resort to taking Uber home — Dinora Sanchez said she and her family, including her pregnant sister-in-law, also paid to walk over the border and take Uber home.

@PAULINEHEIDY @interjet had to pay for CBX and Uber to cross to USA — Dinora Sanchez (@deesanchez10) February 27, 2017