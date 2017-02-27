OSCARS RECAP: Winners | Live Social Blog | Photo GalleryTwitter Reacts To Oscar Flub | Listen Live

Crenshaw District Street Buckles After 6-Inch Water Main Break

February 27, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Crenshaw District, Road Closure, Water Main Break

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A water main break in the Crenshaw District Monday prompted the closure of part of a city street to traffic.

The six-inch water main break was reported at 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Boulevard near Exposition Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The road’s asphalt buckled due to the damaged water main, so crews were sent to repair the pipe and resurface the affected section of West Boulevard, which was closed between Exposition Boulevard and Rodeo Road.

As many as 20 customers were impacted by the water main break.

