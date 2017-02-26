OSCARS COVERAGE: Nominees | Live Social Blog | Street Closures | @CBSLA On Instagram | Listen To KNX 1070

‘Suspicious Residue’ On Plane Spurs Brief Evacuation Of Flight Crew At LAX

February 26, 2017 3:00 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A flight crew at Los Angeles International Airport was briefly evacuated after suspicious residue was found on a plane.

A spokesperson for the airport told CBS Los Angeles that the incident unfolded just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday on KLM Flight 602, which was bound for Amsterdam.

Prior to boarding passengers, residue was located, spurring the evacuation of the flight crew.

As of 3 p.m., the situation appeared to have been resolved, as officials reported that the plane was expected to depart soon.

