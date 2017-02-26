OSCARS COVERAGE: Nominees | Live Social Blog | Street Closures | @CBSLA On Instagram | Listen To KNX 1070

Stars Begin Arriving On The Oscars’ Red Carpet

February 26, 2017 3:12 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there’s the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.

