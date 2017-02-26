Stars Begin Arriving On The Oscars’ Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.
Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.
Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.
The weather is slightly chilly and there’s the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment