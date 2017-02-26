Man Shot Dead In Bellflower

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA.com) – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Bellflower Sunday night.
The man was shot in the 9400 block of Rosecrans Avenue sometime before 5:09 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released. No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.