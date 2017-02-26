OSCARS COVERAGE: Winners/Nominees | Live Social Blog | Street Closures | @CBSLA On Instagram | Listen To KNX 1070

Man Shot Dead In Bellflower

February 26, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: Bellflower, Shooting

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA.com) – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Bellflower Sunday night.

The man was shot in the 9400 block of Rosecrans Avenue sometime before 5:09 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia