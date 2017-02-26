‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Neil Fingleton Dies At 36

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The actor who plays Mag the Mightly on “Game of Thrones” has died.
Neil Fingleton was 36.
The 7 foot-7 inch actor reportedly died of heart failure.
Tributes poured into social media Sunday from friends, fans and colleagues alike.
His agent called Fingleton, “A gentle giant.”
Fingleton, a former basketball player, was the tallest man in Britain and among the 25 tallest in the world.
His other credits include “X-MenL First Class,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “47 Ronin” and the TV show “Doctor Who.”