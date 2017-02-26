OSCARS COVERAGE: Winners/Nominees | Live Social Blog | Street Closures | @CBSLA On Instagram | Listen To KNX 1070

‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Neil Fingleton Dies At 36

February 26, 2017 7:56 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  The actor who plays Mag the Mightly on “Game of Thrones” has died.

Neil Fingleton was 36.

(credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The 7 foot-7 inch actor reportedly died of heart failure.

Tributes poured into social media Sunday from friends, fans and colleagues alike.

His agent called Fingleton, “A gentle giant.”

Fingleton, a former basketball player, was the tallest man in Britain and among the 25 tallest in the world.

His other credits include “X-MenL First Class,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “47 Ronin” and the TV show “Doctor Who.”

 

