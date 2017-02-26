Coast Guard Suspends Search For Possible Missing Swimmer In O.C.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities this weekend suspended a search for a possible missing swimmer in Orange County.
The Coast Guard Saturday received a call reporting that 18-year-old Shaun Linn had entered the water and disappeared 50-100 yards from the shore at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
The Coast Guard immediately launched a helicopter crew in search of Linn, who had not returned from the surface. Linn was last seen wearing red and white trunks.
As of Sunday morning, officials confirmed that the search had been suspended. No further information was provided.
Anyone with more information regarding Linn’s whereabouts was asked to call the Coast Guard sector Los Angeles-Long Beach command center at (310) 521-3801.
