Best Hotel Brunches In Los Angeles

The term brunch, a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch, first appeared in print in 1895 and since then has become an extremely versatile, decadent and sought after meal. Brunch is a great way to kick back on a laid-back weekend and enjoy some gourmet food paired with a glass of bubbly or Bloody Mary. From the beach to Pasadena to the South Bay, hotel restaurants offer unique spreads and stand-out items that are a must try. So, skip your go-to neighborhood spot and make a reservation at one of these 22 hotels for a brunch you’ll never forget.



Tres by José Andrés

SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills

465 S La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 246-5551

www.slshotels.com SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills465 S La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 246-5551 Tres by José Andrés, located at the SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills, features a menu of contemporary comfort food, set in an intimate sophisticated and secluded setting. Over the weekend alongside cozy nooks, bookshelves, and fireplaces, Tres offers an elegant and festive brunch menu with the option of the SLS Brunch Table – allowing diners to sample fare from several stations including the SLS carving display, a caviar display, a smoked salmon display, cheeses & charcuterie – or the à la carte menu. Signatures off the à la carte menu include the Spanish-inspired Spanish Toast and the ‘Tortilla Espanola’ Spanish Omelet.



FIG

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

101 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 319-3111

www.figsantamonica.com Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows101 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 319-3111 FIG Restaurant, located in the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows across the street from the Pacific Ocean, is a seasonal, Mediterranean-influenced bistro, serving wood-fired dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients from hand-selected farmers and purveyors in California. Chef Yousef Ghalaini’s ingredient-driven menu includes popular brunch items like his Farm Egg Shakshouka with chick peas and grilled bread and the FIG Burger with crispy onions, lettuce, Fiscalini cheddar, secret sauce and fries.



Commissary

LINE LA

3515 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 381-7411

www.thelinehotel.com LINE LA3515 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90010(213) 381-7411 Commissary, a greenhouse set beside a shimmering pool at The Line Hotel, serves a Weekend Brunch Feast from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy California American cuisine by Chef Roy Choi and listen to a live DJ spinning soul and funk Saturday and Sunday. Along with their brunch buffet which includes a prime rib carving station and unlimited made to order entrees along with bottomless mimosas, one of their popular breakfast items is their breakfast burrito.



The Belvedere

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 788-2306

beverlyhills.peninsula.com/ The Peninsula Beverly Hills9882 S Santa Monica Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 788-2306 The Belvedere, located inside the esteemed Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, hosts a lavish seafood-centric buffet brunch ($85), which includes a vast array of brunch specialties alongside a large selection of sustainably caught seafood, sourced from local fishermen and purveyors. Executive chef David Codney offers guests a number of “action” stations where items such as Yukon Gold and Tarragon Waffle topped with Lobster and Béarnaise made to order. Make sure to save room for their generous dessert bar from pastry chef Stephanie Boswell. The hotel has also partnered with Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, to offer endless bubbly throughout brunch for an additional $25.



catalina kitchen

Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

(310) 265-2836

www.terranea.com Terranea Resort100 Terranea WayRancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275(310) 265-2836 catalina kitchen at the Terranea Resort hosts a Sunday buffet with a variety of chefs’ stations, including a caving station, crepes and omelettes made to order, a French Toast and Belgian waffle bar with a variety of toppings, a hot food bar including breakfast favorites like eggs benedict and corned beef hash, flatbreads baked in the pizza oven, an elaborate seafood bar, a fresh seasonal salad bar, a cheese and charcuterie selection, a dessert bar with house made gelato and more. Guests choosing to dine inside, have views of the kitchen while outside on the patio, guests dine al fresco with sweeping views of the Pacific.



The Polo Lounge

The Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 887-2777

www.dorchestercollection.com The Beverly Hills Hotel9641 Sunset Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 887-2777 Sunday Brunch at the legendary Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel is the ideal setting to gather with friends or with family and enjoy a wonderful meal together. Options for seating include their comfortable booths or al fresco on the picturesque garden patio where guests are able to listen to live jazz entertainment. Popular menu selections include several brunch favorites including the smoked salmon, almond French toast and eggs benedict. But, make sure to enhance the spirited atmosphere by sampling a specialty champagne cocktail or a signature bloody mary.



Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air

Hotel Bel-Air

701 Stone Canyon Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90077

(310) 472-1211

www.dorchestercollection.com Hotel Bel-Air701 Stone Canyon Rd.Los Angeles, CA 90077(310) 472-1211 Dine al fresco on the terrace or beside a blazing fire at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air and enjoy a delicious brunch menu to boot. The three-course menu includes a glass of champagne or a Bellini, plus a choice of dishes such as the H.B.A. Benedict, blueberry-buttermilk pancakes, Japanese BBQ salmon salad and their huevos rancheros which is made with black beans, ranchero salsa avocado, cotija cheese and a corn tostada. Brunch is offered every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live entertainment.



The Terrace

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

1401 S Oak Knoll Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 585-6218

www.langhamhotels.com The Langham Huntington, Pasadena1401 S Oak Knoll Ave.Pasadena, CA 91106(626) 585-6218 Located at the posh Langham Huntington, Pasadena, The Terrace serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, a breakfast buffet and dim sum Sunday brunch. Offering fresh, seasonal and sustainable ingredients, their outdoor patio offers guests lovely alfresco dining with views of the Picture Bridge and pool. The Dim Sum Brunch includes a Peking Duck station and selection of authentic dim sum items, made-to-order eggs and omelets and other brunch staples.



The Front Yard

The Garland

4222 Vineland Ave.

Studio City, CA 91602

(818) 255-7290

www.thefrontyardla.com The Garland4222 Vineland Ave.Studio City, CA 91602(818) 255-7290 Located in Studio City’s The Garland, The Front Yard offers a beautiful patio and approachable brunch menu celebrating the Los Angeles food scene. In line with The Garland’s retro-chic vibe, The Front Yard’s latest offering is throwback cereal cocktails including its Jumpin’ Jack Flash with standout brunch dishes including the Wildberry Pop Tarts, hot chicken biscut, Nutella-stuffed French toast, huevos rancheros and shrimp and sweet potato hash.



Ivory on Sunset

This Mondrian Hotel

8440 Sunset Blvd.

(323) 848-6000

www.ivoryonsunset.com This Mondrian Hotel8440 Sunset Blvd.(323) 848-6000 Inspired by the restless creativity of Hollywood’s golden age and its eternal, timeless glamour, Ivory on Sunset takes full advantage of Mondrian LA’s classic setting, famed history, and legendary patio, offering a place for Angelenos and destination diners to drink and eat well in a beautifully appointed environment. The restaurant offers a brunch menu perfect for any weekend for guests to enjoy items like a lobster scramble, a crab cake benedict, as well as a a made to order three egg omelet. Eat brunch and sip on a glass of bubbly or rose.



Mari

InterContinental Los Angeles Century City

2151 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 284-6536

www.marilosangeles.com InterContinental Los Angeles Century City2151 Avenue of the StarsLos Angeles, CA 90067(310) 284-6536 Inspired by the hotel owner’s Japanese heritage and global travels, Mari shares the cuisine of the world with guests who visit the classic California-chic dining room. Just steps away from the lobby and Copper Lounge, the modern white space flows naturally into an expansive outdoor Garden Sanctuary, creating an ideal indoor/outdoor dining. Mari offers distinct brunch menu selections, including eggs benedict, a Japanese steak salad, selections from the griddle and a twist on the classic avocado toast topped with shrimp ceviche, banana peppers, picked onion, radish, jalapeno and lemon aioli.



Terrazza

Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Hotel Casa del Mar1910 Ocean WaySanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-5533 Coastal Italy meets the Santa Monica coast in Terrazza, Hotel Casa del Mar’s café and lounge concept with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer unmatched panoramic views of the Pacific. Located just steps from the sand, Terrazza offers a brunch menu available weekends from 10:30am to 3:30pm which features a modern twist on favorite classics such as buttermilk waffles, a tasty pastrami hash, a dungeness crab florentine and a guest favorite, the steak frites.



CIRCA 55

The Beverly Hilton

9876 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 887-6055

www.beverlyhilton.com The Beverly Hilton9876 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 887-6055 Located in the beautiful and historic The Beverly Hilton, CIRCA 55 offers a pool-side brunch with unlimited champagne. The Beverly Hilton’s Sunday Champagne Brunch includes bottomless prosecco with an array of deliciously reinterpreted California classics, from the Tuscan Kale and Quinoa Salad to Seasonal Cheese Blintzes. The market-fresh and locally sourced restaurant is named for the year the hotel was founded, 1955, and pays tribute to its mid-century roots in both atmosphere and cuisine.



Ford’s Filling Station

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

900 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 765-8600

www.marriott.com JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE900 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 765-8600 At the JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE, celebrity chef Ben Ford’s Ford’s Filling Station takes a fun and modern approach to American Southern comfort classics. Menu highlights include the white cheddar bacon biscuit, a smoked brisket hash and a butcher’s block of grilled skirt steak and maple glazed bacon to accompany skillet baked eggs and other dishes. Sweet tooth cravings are satisfied with an old-fashioned biscuit donut with praline caramel dipping sauce, southern strawberry shortcake with bourbon strawberries. Finish off any brunch with their signature cocktails including the Ford’s Cure-All Bloody Mary or the Hotel Nacionale.



The Veranda Restaurant

The Georgian Hotel

1415 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 395-9945

www.georgianhotel.com The Georgian Hotel1415 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 395-9945 Located in The Georgian Hotel, a historic intimate seaside hideaway in Santa Monica, The Veranda Restaurant is just across the street from Palisades Park. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, sparkling ocean views, and a tasty brunch menu with specials and other brunch classics like a Scottish oak smoked salmon and bagel and avocado toast.



Tropicana Pool Café

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 466-7000

www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel7000 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 466-7000 The Tropicana Pool Café located in The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel serves guests American cafe fare beside the renowned David Hockney pool. At the exclusive ’60s-style poolside lounge and bar, guests can choose from an array of options including: baked goods, eggs, salads, sandwiches, full entrees and brunch cocktails. One of their stand-out menu items is the Los Feliz wrap which is made with scrambled eggs, pulled pork, hatch green chile, red onion, queso fresco and salsa verde.



Smeraldi’s on Olive

Millennium Biltmore Hotel

506 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 624-1011

www.millenniumhotels.com Millennium Biltmore Hotel506 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 624-1011 Smeraldi’s on Olive, an upscale restaurant located in the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, serves offers fresh handmade pizza and pasta, savory Italian appetizers ideal for family style dining. Brunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and guests can start their meal off with champagne or a mimosa. Then, choose a bread or pastry, seasonal harvest juice and then get ready to for the meal to begin. From the Scottish Lax Starter to the perfect Sunday main course and crepes for dessert, guests are given a number of selections to enjoy.



The Restaurant at Mr. C

Mr. C

1224 Beverwil Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

(877) 334-5623

www.mrchotels.com Mr. C1224 Beverwil Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90035(877) 334-5623 Located within the Italian-inspired hotel Mr. C Beverly Hills, The Restaurant at Mr. C serves guests a truly authentic Italian cuisine with dishes like carpaccio, baked tagliolini, grilled specialties, artisan pizza and more. Enjoy brunch daily in a relaxing atmosphere where executive chef Giuseppe Cipriani offers classic American brunch options and dishes with subtle Italian influences. Specials include the eggs Benedict, a berry stuffed French toast, a grilled BLT and their Venetian frittata with mixed vegetables, Swiss cheese and ham.



The BLVD

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

9500 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 275-5200

www.fourseasons.com Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel9500 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 275-5200 At the iconic Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on the corner of Wilshire Blvd. and Rodeo Blvd., THE Blvd restaurant offers a vibrant menu boasting local California fare with Mediterranean influences. The recently renovated restaurants features enhanced art deco touches in the heart of Beverly Hills where guests can enjoy a lively atmosphere overlooking Rodeo Drive with standout brunch dishes such as the California Toast with avocado, humus and crispy quinoa, or the Truffle Brothers, a delicious frittata with butternut squash, black truffle, and pecorino romano.



Cast Restaurant & Lounge

Viceroy Santa Monica

1819 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 260-7511

www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com Viceroy Santa Monica1819 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 260-7511 At Cast, enjoy the unique indoor/outdoor restaurant with stylish outdoor cabanas serving local and creative dishes. Every season they work with area farms and delight guests with rustic, from-scratch dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. The restaurant serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. serving signature items like their Mediterranean breakfast, a classic French omelet, and more options.



Zinc At Shade

Shade Hotel

1221 N Valley Dr.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 546-4995

www.shadehotel.com Shade Hotel1221 N Valley Dr.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 546-4995 Located in Manhattan Beach’s only luxury boutique hotel, Zinc At Shade offers fresh, New American cuisine in a trendy atmosphere. Transcending the traditional beach feel with modern blurred lines that blend indoor-outdoor living, enjoy brunch everyday choosing from: omelets & eggs, griddle & grains, starters, salads, main dishes and dessert. A few of the popular dishes include the shade omelet, vanilla bean brioche French Toast and a tasty lobster benedict.



Sea Level

Shade Hotel Redondo Beach

655 N Harbor Dr.

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 921-8940

rb.shadehotel.com Shade Hotel Redondo Beach655 N Harbor Dr.Redondo Beach, CA 90277(310) 921-8940 Brunch is served every day until 3 p.m. at Sea Level in Shade Hotel Redondo Beach, allowing guests to overlook the marina in their plush outdoor seating with fire pits and heaters. Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, Chef Aaron Robbin features California coastal cuisine blended with a bit of LA nightlife. Whether you are choosing between eggs or other dishes, make sure to pair your meal with thier Eye Opener cocktail.