Hollywood Streets Shut Down For Oscars

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Motorists in Hollywood are feeling the effects of Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards, as many streets around the Dolby Theater are closed to make room for the annual spectacle.

Hollywood Boulevard has been closed to vehicle traffic all week between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue. That stretch will remain blocked until 6 a.m. on March 3, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

In addition to the closures, parking in the area also is severely restricted. Unauthorized parking on any of several streets around the area Sunday will result in an automatic tow.

Most of the Oscar ceremony accoutrements will be removed from Hollywood Boulevard by the morning of March 1; however, two movie premieres are planned in the same area on March 1 and March 2, resulting in the extended closure until March 3.

On Oscar Sunday, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station. Regular service will resume at 6 a.m. Feb. 27.

Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during the street closures.

Street closures now in effect are:

— The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.

— The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the Dolby Theatre portal.

— The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange.

— The pedestrian mid-block crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange.

— Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet.

— Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.

— Orchid Street from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.

— Orange from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The west sidewalk of Highland from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street.

On Oscar Sunday, the following restrictions will take effect:

— Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

— Orange will close from Hawthorn to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland will close.

— The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of north-south running Hawthorn Alley.

— The east and west sidewalks of Highland from Hollywood Boulevard to Hawthorn will close.

— The east sidewalk of Highland will close from Yucca Street south to the alley.

— The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection.

— Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

— McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

