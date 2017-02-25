Classic Car Show Helps Raise Funds For Family Of Slain Whittier Police Officer

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Classic car lovers literally took over Whittier Saturday.

But this year’s show was about a lot more than chrome and wheels.

Joy Benedict reported from the scene — where the car show was also a fundraiser for the family of slain Whittier police officer Keith Boyer.

The event drew thousands.

Sales for raffles and T-shirts were non-stop.

The shirts cost $15 a piece but people were willing to spend a lot more — happily.

“I’ve gotten $100 for a shirt for a donation,” said vendor and volunteer Pam Davis. “It’s wonderful.”

The crowd was made up of car enthusiasts but police, off-duty officers from all over and friends.

“This has been the most devastating part of my life, ever,” said off-duty officer Chris Leffler.

He worked with Boyer for 17 years.

“He was always positive,” Leffler said, “I’ve never saw him or heard him say anything negative.”

Seeing the large and giving crowd gave Leffler a good feeling — even if that came from the tragedy.

“It gives ma a sense of reassurance that the community does appreciate law enforcement,” Leffler said.

“I’m not much of a car enthusiast but knowing the money went to a good cause and good family and the law enforcement family. That’s what brought me out here,” said Jason Stulting of Fontana.