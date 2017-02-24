Riverside County Animal Services Busts Woman Allegedly Selling Underage Puppies

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (CBSLA.com) — The Riverside County Department of Animal Services has cited a woman for allegedly selling underage puppies.
“We successfully operated a ‘puppy buy’ sting this afternoon at about 1:30 in Riverside’s Eastside neighborhood,” said John Welsh, Senior Public Information Specialist for Riverside County Animal Services.
The woman was cited for attempting to sell underage puppies (younger than 8-weeks-old) to one our undercover officers. It is unlawful to sell puppies younger than 8-weeks-old.
Lt. James Huffman, wearing plain clothes, and a colleague posing as his wife, successfully bought two puppies, approximately 4-weeks-old, from a woman living in a home on Pleasant Street in Riverside.
She was issued a citation with a misdemeanor infraction for each alleged offense.
Chris Mayer, commander of Riverside County Animal Services, said the practice of selling underage puppies is all too common.
“But fortunately we have many animal advocates who tip us off to these illegal animal sales,” Mayer said. “We hope today’s action helps curb some of these illegal sales. We also hope to educate would-be buyers that they’re engaging in an unlawful act, and they’re buying a dog that could have many health issues.”
Officers impounded six underage puppies (all are about 4-weeks) and also the mother of the pups, a 5-year-old collie mix.
Riverside County Veterinary Services team members will give each of the puppies full examinations.
The pups will be kept with their mother in a maternity area at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.