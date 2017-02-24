Only On 2: Thieves Steal Everything From Playa Del Rey Man’s Home But All He Wants Back Is His Dog

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — A Playa del Rey man is heartbroken after thieves burglarized his home and stole his 3-year-old beloved Boston Terrier — Sparky.

On the day after Valentine’s Day, the burglars broke into the home and ransacked the place. They took an antique gun, watches, bikes, clothes and a coin collection. In all, he estimates he lost $100,000 in the burglary.

Of all the things stolen, one was priceless. David Arbogast only wants one thing back — Sparky.

“My heart is just broken, I don’t know what to do without him,” said Arbogast.

He said he’s barely slept in the nine days his dog has been missing. The dog is described as about 30 pounds and very friendly.

“I don’t know a worse feeling to have. It’s not only invading your privacy of your home, but to rip and take your dog, he was my child.” Arbogast says.

They also found the keys to Arbogast’s 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The LAPD, meanwhile, told her that the thieves have used the victim’s truck to burglarize at least two more homes in the area.

The LAPD is hoping to identify the suspects from fingerprints they left on the refrigerator — too large to steal. One of them also dropped a meth pipe on the way out.

Arbogast is hoping the thieves have a heart and drop Sparky off at a shelter. The dog is micro-chipped.

“I want my dog back but I also want to stop these people,” Arbogast said.

He said he was also offering a $500 reward for information leading to Sparky’s safe return.