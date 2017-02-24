Final Preparations Underway For 89th Annual Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — It’s Oscar weekend in Hollywood and you know what that means — traffic problems!
Streets all around the Dolby Theatre are being shut down in preparation for Sunday’s ceremony.
Hollywood Boulevard has been shut down from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue in order for workers to assemble tents, bleachers and roll out the red carpet.
Sidewalks are also off limits to the public.
Metro trains will be bypassing the Hollywood station, however, Metro buses will be taking routes around the street closures.
Security will be heightened this weekend in response to a bomb scare that shut down the Hollywood subway system two weeks ago.