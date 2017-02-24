Emotional Vigil Held For 8-Year-Old Pomona Boy Fatally Shot In Drive-By

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — A touching, emotional vigil was held Friday night for an 8-year-old Pomona boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz talked to many of the mourners.

The little boy — Jonah Hwang — and his family were visiting the home of a church friend and having dinner at the time of the shooting.

The Pomona Police Department helped plan the vigil and community-wide prayer service at the Sacred Heart Church.

Those who knew the boy are heartbroken. They said he was kind, very smart and sweet.

The home where the drive-by occurred is owned by two teachers. Officials said someone also shot at the home three weeks ago. Authorities can’t say why the home is being targeted — they say the residents go from school to church.

Jonah was adopted by his parents from an orphanage in Taiwan.

His grief-stricken parents issued a statement Friday evening.

“Jonah was giving. He worked diligently saving the ‘money’ he earned in class from reading for a watch. When he finally got the watch, he didn’t even take it home — he loaned it to a friend. At a family white elephant gift exchange at Christmas, he won the holy grail; a coveted light saber. But when he saw his younger cousin wanted it, he gave it to her.”

The chief of police told Cruz they had no new leads and they’re hoping the public can provide them with some tips.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account. Click here for more information.