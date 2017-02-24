Can’t Kick The Habit? Blake Griffin May Have Been The Latest Target Of Draymond Green’s Legs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It looks like Warriors forward Draymond Green has yet to kick his habit of flailing his legs – and this time the would-be victim may have been Blake Griffin.

Green nearly kicked Griffin in the head during Thursday’s loss to the Warriors – and the moment quickly went viral.

I don't know if this actually hit Blake, but Draymond… pic.twitter.com/tAzxbMYLEu — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 24, 2017

Draymond, we've talked about this whole kicking thing. pic.twitter.com/91Wp52d8GV — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 24, 2017

Previous victims of Green’s overactive leg movements include Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, who Green infamously kicked in the groin during the 2016 conference finals, current teammate Kevin Durant, and Cleveland Cavs guard Kyrie Irving, who Green kicked in the chest during Game 1 of last year’s NBA Finals.

The move – which was described by league officials as a “unnatural leg extension” has resulted in a few flagrant fouls for Green, most recently for a kick last December that caught the Rockets’ James Harden square in the face.

CBSSportsNBA: Draymond Green defends his high kick to Harden with photos of Pistons' 'Bad Boys'

… pic.twitter.com/HKqLOaP9Sq — Full Court Report (@FullCourtReport) December 3, 2016

No foul was called after the incident in the Clippers game Thursday, but the now-viral incident may put the Clippers and the rest of Green’s opponents on notice.