Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – February 24

The work week is winding down and that means it’s time to get to planning just how best to spend your two days off. Spend your weekend doing something fun! Use our guide of options which will ensure you have a memorable weekend.

Friday, February 24



See Metalachi

The Rose

245 E. Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

(888) 645-5006

www.roseconcerts.com The Rose245 E. Green St.Pasadena, CA 91101(888) 645-5006 Touring as the one and only heavy metal mariachi band, Metalachi is an unlikely combination of heavy metal essentials performed with traditional mariachi instrumentation. Equipped with some festive costumes and a very tongue-in-cheek sense of humor, the show is unlike anything you have seen or heard before. From Black Sabbath to Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses, Metalachi runs through an anthology that would appease even the most discerning metalhead. Friday night, the band will perform at The Rose in Pasadena for a sit-down dinner show that will certainly prompt the audience to ditch their seats. Wildly entertaining, Metalachi is a potent combination of skillful musicianship and darn good time.

Saturday, February 25



Twilight Zone & Alfred Hitchcock Tribute Art Show

Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum

3204 W Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, CA

(818)433-7530

www.facebook.com Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum3204 W Magnolia Blvd.Burbank, CA(818)433-7530 Showcasing a proper collection of rare finds and interesting artifacts pertaining to fortune telling, magic, and the supernatural, The Bearded Lady Mystic Museum already has plenty to pique your interest. This weekend, the museum will play host to some 40 different artists as they each display their work inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and The Twilight Zone. Offering complimentary drinks and treats, guests will be able to cruise the museum into the late night hour and get a history lesson from the different interpretations of such important works within the horror/thriller genre. There will be a DJ ensuring there is an appropriate soundtrack to pair with the evening’s theme. If you have a penchant for local artistry with the theme that is a can’t miss, there’s a Bearded Lady in your immediate future.





Casablanca Screening

Electric Dusk Drive-In

2930 Fletcher Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90065

www.electricduskdrivein.com Electric Dusk Drive-In2930 Fletcher Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90065 Described as an “al fresco” movie-going experience, Electric Dusk does the most Southern California thing with their film screenings as they host them outside under the stars. The best seats in the house are the closest to the screen and are positioned on a comfortable bed of lush, green Astroturf. Guests can also do the drive in thing and watch the movie from their cars, which are positioned appropriately to ensure guests can see. Regularly listed as one of the best places to see a movie, Electric Dusk is celebrating Oscar weekend with a screening of a touchtone of cinematic culture in Casablanca. Watching a classic is always a great way to spend the evening but this is definitely an added element of cool that can make a great flick even

Sunday, February 26



Oscar Viewing Party

Ocean Prime

9595 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 859-4818

www.ocean-prime.com Ocean Prime9595 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 859-4818 This weekend is the culmination of awards season and if there was ever a perfect place to settle in and watch the envelopes open, look no further than Ocean Prime. The Beverly Hills dining destination has not one, but two lounges that embrace a fine balance of style and comfort. Boasting a cocktail program that modernizes traditional favorites, guests can play along and pick their winners while sipping on a Cucumber Gimlet or a Blood Orange Old Fashioned. When it comes to dinner, Ocean Prime’s Surf & Turf Sundays offers a beautiful 8 oz. filet with your choice of Scampi, crab cake, or scallops, complete with an appetizer course. As a bit of added fun, Ocean Prime is even giving away $100 gift card for the guest that best selects the big winners of the evening. For an evening of gourmet dining, first rate cocktails, and the pageantry of the Oscars, Ocean Prime awaits.





Topanga Vintage Market

Pierce College, Parking Lot 7

Victory Boulevard at Mason Ave.

Woodland Hills, CA 91306

www.topangavintagemarket.com Pierce College, Parking Lot 7Victory Boulevard at Mason Ave.Woodland Hills, CA 91306 Occuring every fourth Sunday of the month, the Topanga Vintage Market cannot be classified as your run of the mill flea market. Earning their reputation as one of the best destinations for all things vintage, the Topanga Market puts their vendors through some pretty intense scrutiny to ensure what you see as a shopper is top notch. Eliminating the junk and clutter, collectors and antique enthusiasts usually spend their fourth Sunday walking the aisles in hopes of scoring a great find. If you enjoy the hunt when it comes to indulging a bit of retail therapy, you have plans on

Article by Ramon Gonzales.