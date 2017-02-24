Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – February 24

The last few weekends in Southern California have presented us with rain which may have hindered what would’ve been a fully productive coupe of days. While we can all agree the rain is welcomed, it does make getting out a bit more chaotic. As luck would have it, it looks as though this weekend will be sunny and clear. So, get out and enjoy!

Friday, February 24



The Golden Decade of Photography At The California School of Fine Arts 1945-55

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Dr.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

During the timeframe of 1945 to 1955, students at the California School of Fine Arts in San Francisco were fortunate enough to learn from a faculty that was an essential who's who of photography elite. Ansel Adams, Minor White, Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Dorothea Lange, and Lisette Model are among the medium's most revered names and they were all teachers during this time at this one particularly facility. For a limited time, the Laguna Art Museum is showcasing 60 different examples of the work that was produced during this time from a combination of faculty and the students they molded. Much like the book that chronicles the period, these photographs prove to be exquisite and a unique peak into a very formative time in photography.

Saturday, February 25



21st Anniversary

Irvine Park Railroad

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

Nestled in the foothills of Orange, the Irvine Railroad is a 1/3 scale train that has been operating for two decades. In fact, this weekend Irvine Regional Park will be celebrating 21 years of the train's operation. Reducing ticket prices to the same $2 they used to be when the track first opened, families are welcomed out for a day of fun and prizes as organizers will be raffling off lots of goodies to complete the party. As just one of the many amenities ranging from hiking, horse, paddle boat, and bike rentals, as well as the Orange County Zoo, a trip the Irvine Regional Park is a great way to spend some quality time with the entire family.





Pacific City

21010 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Situated across the sand of Surf City USA, Pacific City is a nearly 200,00 square foot retail destination that actually bears the name of the village that would eventually become Huntington Beach. Long before the shenanigans of Main St., Pacific City was a quaint seaside village were locals congregated and traded. It's only fitting that the sprawling space restore the name with a plaza that not only boasts an impressive collection of retailers, but showcases a beautiful, communal design. With chic purveyors like Tank Farm, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, Pacific City also features an impressive host of dining destinations ranging quick and casual like Bear Flag Fish Co. and Pie-Not, to table service spots like Backhouse Yakitori and the Bungalow. With plenty of congregation space, fashion-forward tenants, and the waves in close proximity, Pacific City is so much more than an outdoor mall.

Sunday, February 26



Visit The San Clemente Farmer’s Market

243 Avenida del Mar

San Clemente, CA 92672

San Clemente is a small beachside town that really needs nothing additional to merit a visit. But, every Sunday local farmers and purveyors converge on Avenida Del Mar between Ola Vista and Calle Seville just sell a wide array of locally-sourced fruit, vegetables, baked goods, honey, and all the familiar staples of a quality farmers market. The charm of the historic buildings and the locals-only appeal really make it easy to fall in the love with the area. As basic as it may sound, a cup of coffee and a morning stroll down the street could be the best thing you do all weekend.





See Louie Anderson Live!

The Coach House

33157 Camino Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

A thirty year comedic veteran, Louie Anderson's roots lie in his rank as the youngest of 11 siblings. While Louie could deliver a proper punchline, audiences are completely enamored with his stories of his childhood. His family dynamic would become an animated series as Life With Louie is still the stuff of cult lore. As an accomplished writer and Emmy-award winning actor, Anderson has never strayed too far from the stand up stage. Armed with an endless catalog of great stories, Anderson's conversational quality and mild mannered humor is warm, consistent, and universal. There isn't much that remains relevant after 30 years. Here is your chance to see why Louie continues to defy that.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.