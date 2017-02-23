Voters Converge On Districts Of 3 GOP Officials To Show Support For Obamacare

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — Protesters were held around the country Thursday evening by angry voters telling GOP officials to lay off Obamacar or the Affordable Care Act.

A peaceful protest of GOP Congressman Steve Kent’s district in Lancaster mostly had people saying they were scared they will lose their healthcare.

“A lady that I met, she had a stroke and without the ACA should would have no healthcare coverage,” said one woman.

KCAL9’s Tom Wait said healthcare horror stories abounded at the Knight protest.

.Several dozen protesters strolled through a neighborhood carrying signs and singing, hoping to draw attention to republican plans to dismantle Obamacare.

“We’re scared. I’m terrified. I have not been active since save the whales, save the redwoods,” said Elaine West.

“I’m a provider. I take care of elderlies at their homes. This is my client, we’re out today to let everyone know that if we take away the healthcare we will be in trouble, said Connie Slaughter of Lancaster.

Darren Parker is the statewide chairman of the African-American Caucus.

“I think the Affordable Care Act is one of the big items on the republican side of the house – that’s just one issue. Our immigration issue, our LGBT issue. Every day we’re running into something different,” said Parker.

These folks say they walked tonight because Congressman Knight has not held a town hall style event where they can air their frustrations. But Knight’s office says his opponents are wrong. In a statement released a spokesperson for Knight’s office says:

“…he has been reaching out for weeks with an online survey about the Affordable Care Act, hosting multiple telephone town halls, and holding numerous in-person meetings with constituents on the topic- including an in-person town hall scheduled for next weekend. Congressman Knight gives out his personal cell phone number…”

Knight’s office says the congressman says the congressman supports repealing Obamacare while phasing in a new plan – but republicans have yet to propose a replacement.

Two other vigil-style protests were held in Orange County tonight … As for Knight, his office says he does support several provisions in Obamacare including letting people receive insurance even if they have a pre-existing condition.