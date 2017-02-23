Unborn Baby Dies After Gunman Opens Fire On Pregnant Woman

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A pregnant woman remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to 77th Street near Raymond Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.
Upon their arrival, authorities located the unconscious woman lying partially naked on the ground with blood pooling around her.
Paramedics transported her to a hospital.
CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, is currently undergoing surgery.
Detectives say the woman was far enough along in her pregnancy for the baby to survive on its own outside of the womb.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.