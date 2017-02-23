Police Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Accused Of Killing Woman Holding 2-Year-Old Son In El Sereno

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman as she carried her 2-year-old son across a street in El Sereno Wednesday night.
Police say the 32-year-old woman was standing in the middle of Alhambra Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.
The impact hurled her into eastbound lanes where she was struck by a pickup truck. Her son was thrown 50 feet down the road.
Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene and the little boy was hospitalized for treatment of head lacerations. The woman has not been identified.
The first driver fled but the pickup driver stayed at the scene and was questioned and released.
The suspect vehicle may be a Honda SUV with left side damage, police said.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide tips leading to the suspect’s identification, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD Central Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or Detective Felix Padilla at (213) 486-0753.
