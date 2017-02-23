Massage Therapist Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Client In Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — A man working as a massage therapist in Mission Viejo has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a client, and police say he may have more victims.
Ryan Daniel Bishop, 32, of Laguna Hills, was arrested Wednesday after a 32-year-old woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by him while receiving a massage at Massage Heights, 26032 Marguerite Pkwy #A-2, in Mission Viejo.
Bishop was arrested following a five-day investigation, according to Orange County Sheriff’s officials. He was booked on suspicion of sexual battery and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.
Investigators say there may be more victims because Bishop previously worked at Main Place Chiropractic in Orange and possibly other massage therapy locations in Orange County.
Anyone with more information about Bishop or who believes they are a victim can call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail at (714) 647-7419 or (714) 647-7000.