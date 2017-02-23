Guide To The 2017 All Star Chefs Classic





All Star Chef Classic

L.A. Live

800 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.allstarchefclassic.com

Dates: March 8 – 11, 2017 The All-Star Chef Classic is Los Angeles’ premier food event that offers guests an unparalleled festival experience featuring over 55 Michelin-starred chefs and James Beard award nominees and winners. The event offers guests a series of engaging dining experiences, from multi course seated dinners to convivial tasting events. Added this year is the introduction of the Italian Masters Dinner presented by Melissa’s Produce, and Southern Eats. Along with the Restaurant Stadium™ and Chefs Tasting Arena™, there will be the Master Dinner Series, strolling events and kids cooking classes as well.L.A. Live800 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015Dates: March 8 – 11, 2017



Tickets Tickets to the four-day culinary event start at $125. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: allstarchefclassic.com or call (877) 234-8425. For Gold and Silver ticket buyers only, ASCC is offering a 20% off for groups of 10+ for each strolling event. For group rate information, please call (877) 234-8425.



The Event From March 8-11, 2017, the event will allow guests to get up close and personal with the chefs, in the Restaurant Stadium™ and Chefs Tasting Arena™, while eating food prepared by some of the greatest chefs in the world. The state-of-the-art Restaurant Stadium™ will be the main attraction of the All Star Chef Classic as it brings fans ‘kitchen-side’ for an up-close VIP experience of chefs preparing one-of-a-kind dishes in front of their eyes. Designed by Fisher & Paykel, the Chefs’ Tasting Arena™ will feature a more expansive layout for tastings, showcases from 18 All-Star Chef booths, providing guests a market-style experience with family-style seating.

Featured Chefs



Sang Yoon Sang Yoon is the chef and proprietor of Father’s Office gastropub and Lukshon restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Yoon began his career in fine dining in Michelin-starred kitchens and later as executive chef of Michael’s in Santa Monica. In 2000, Yoon trailblazed the gastropub movement in L.A. with renovating his favorite local dive bar, Father’s Office, offering signature craft brew selection of over 55 local and small-batch varieties and the proprietary “Office Burger.” In February 2011, Yoon returned to fine dining with the debut of Lukshon, a modern restaurant dedicated to traditional and creative Southeast Asian flavors. In June 2016, Yoon opened Two Birds One Stone, a restaurant project in California’s wine country alongside chef Douglas Keane.





Michael Voltaggio As the owner and chef of the highly-acclaimed restaurant ink. and the artisanal sandwich concept Sack Sandwiches in Los Angeles, Michael Voltaggio is one of the most highly regarded chefs around. He is also chef and partner – alongside his brother and chef Bryan Voltaggio – in the Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, located at MGM National Harbor. Beginning his career at 15, Voltaggio earned the prestigious Greenbrier apprenticeship at the age of 19, and went on to helm the kitchens at Dry Creek Kitchen and The Bazaar by José Andrés. Voltaggio opened ink. in 2011 and it quickly became a hotspot for modern Los Angeles cuisine.





Jenn Louis Jenn Louis is executive chef and owner of the acclaimed Portland, Oregon restaurant Lincoln. In 2012, Louis’ soulful, seasonally focused cooking earned her recognition as a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine. She is a two-time semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest and she competed on season five of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters as well. Her first cookbook, “Pasta By Hand,” received an IACP nomination in the single subject category, while her second book, “The Book of Greens” will be released April 11, 2017.



Duff Goldman Duff Goldman is a chef, artist, entrepreneur and TV personality who came on the food scene with hit Food Network show Ace of Cakes. Goldman currently stars in several new shows on Food Network, including “Cake Masters” and the “Baking Championship” series. In addition, he recently completed his second book, “Duff Bakes,” a follow up to the New York Times bestseller, “Ace of Cakes: Inside the World of Charm City Cakes.” He opened his first business, Charm City Cakes, in Baltimore, Maryland in 2002. Building on its success, Goldman opened Charm City Cakes West in Los Angeles in 2012 and developed Duff’s Cakemix, which is a popular DIY cake and cupcake decorating studio in Los Angeles.





Ludo Lefebvre Chef Ludo Lefebvre arrived in Los Angeles 20 years ago with 10 years of experience working under some of the finest three-starred Michelin restaurants in France. Under the mentorship of Alain Passard, Pierre Gagnaire, Marc Meneau and Guy Martin, he eventually rose to the helm of the fine-dining restaurants L’Orangerie and Bastide, where he introduced molecular gastronomy in L.A. Lefebvre then went on to pioneer the concept of the pop-up restaurant with his “LudoBites” concept, a multi-city restaurant tour that challenged what a dining experience can be. Following this success, he created LudoBird, a fried chicken food truck that became a permanent Staples center restaurant, which will be opening its second location in early 2017 at Universal City Walk. In 2013, he returned to his fine-dining roots with the creation the hugely popular Trois Mec restauarnt, followed up by the opening of the James-Beard nominated Petit Trois in 2014. Most recently in October 2015, Ludo opened his first brunch only concept, Trois Familia, in Silverlake, CA.





Sherry Yard Sherry Yard has garnered three James Beard Awards, numerous accolades and recognition and an induction into their Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America. Yard began her culinary career at the Rainbow Room and went on to expand her skills as Executive Partner within Wolfgang Puck’s empire for nearly 20 years. Known as L.A.’s Sweetheart, both for her bubbly personality and her creative and fresh from the farm desserts, Yard serves as Chief Operating Officer for Tuck Hospitality Group, a division of iPic Entertainment Group. In 2017, she will lead the revival of the Los Angeles icon Helms Bakery, as chef and proprietor.

Featured Events



Master Dinner Series Held at Restaurant Stadium™, the Master Dinner Series highlights a different cuisine every night of the Classic, with a five-course meal and wine paired with each course. Doors open at 6 pm. with dinner starting at 7pm. Guests have the choice between the following two ticket packages: Gold ($295), where guests will enjoy the five-course meal paired with specially selected wines,​ or the Fisher & Paykel Platinum VIP package which includes a front row seat in Restaurant Stadium™, a chef Meet & Greet, a five-course meal paired with specially selected wines, and one pass for parking (Lot W).



March 8, 2017

The French Masters dinner presented by Air Tahiti Nui will feature the passion and tradition of fine French cooking from five world-renowned chefs. Hosted by Sissy Biggers, featured chefs include: François Payard (New York), Inaki Aizpitarte – Le Chateaubriand (Paris, France) – Ludo Lefebvre – Trois Mec (Los Angeles, CA) – Tony Esnault – Spring (Los Angeles, CA) – and Vincent Lesage – Angel Oak (Santa Barbara, CA).



March 9, 2017

The Italian Masters Dinner presented by Melissa’s Produce will highlight traditional flavors and modern techniques of Italian cuisine. Hosted by Billy Harris of Hanging with Harris, featured chefs include: Antonia Lofaso – Scopa Italian Roots (Los Angeles, CA) – Dahlia Narvaez – Osteria Mozza (Los Angeles, CA) – Fabio Viviani – Café Firenze (Moorpark, CA) – Jamie Bissonnette – Coppa (Boston, MA) – and Mirko Paderno – Culina (Los Angeles, CA).



March 10, 2017

The American Masters Dinner presented by Fisher & Paykel will bring a variety of American flavors and cooking traditions to guests. Hosted by Valerie Bertinelli, featured chefs include: Curtis Stone – Gwen (Los Angeles, CA) – Duff Goldman – Duff’s Cakemix (Los Angeles, CA) – Jenn Louis – Lincoln (Portland, OR) – Michael Schwartz – Fi’lia (Miami, FL) – and Michael Voltaggio – ink. (Los Angeles, CA).



March 11, 2017

Although tickets are already sold out, guests can fill out a waitlist form here, for the East West Masters Dinner presented by East West Bank, on Saturday, March 11, where chefs will be cooking dishes which both honor tradition and showcase the delicious new flavors the food world is buzzing about today. Hosted by Simon Majumdar of the Food Network, featured chefs include: Della Gossett – Spago (Los Angeles, CA) – Jet Tila – PakPao Thai (Dallas, TX) – Neal Fraser – Redbird (Los Angeles, CA) – Sang Yoon – Lukshon (Los Angeles, CA) – and Shirley Chung – Steamers Co. Oyster Bar & Seafood Bowls.



Strolling Events For the two strolling events below, there are three selections of tickets. First, the Silver package ($125) which includes 18 chef tastings along with beer, wine & non-alcoholic beverages. The Gold package ($175), which includes one hour early access, 18 chef tastings and one additional wildcard along with beer, wine & non-alcoholic beverages. And lastly, the DCS Platinum VIP package ($250), which includes one hour early access, unlimited tastings and beer, wine & non-alcoholic beverages. Both events will take place in the Chefs’ Tasting Arena™, where guests can enjoy 18 flavorful dishes from chefs, early access: 6:30pm and general public: 7:30pm.



March 10, 2017

The walk-around tasting will feature the comforting cuisine of the South for Southern Eats. Featured chefs include: Adam Steffens – Maple Block Meat Co. (Los Angeles, CA) – Art Smith – Reunion Florida Garden and Kitchen School (Madison, FL) – Ashley Christensen – Poole’s Diner (Raleigh, NC) – Brandon Boudet – Little Dom’s (Los Angeles, CA) – Brian Dunsmoor – Hatchet Hall (Los Angeles, CA) – Catarah Hampshire-Coleman – Southern Girl Desserts (Los Angeles, CA) – Elizabeth Karmel – Carolina Cue To-Go – Greg Schroeppel – Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar (Venice, CA) – Gwithyen Thomas – Aroha New Zealand Cuisine and Bar (Westlake, CA) – Hugh Acheson – 5&10 (Athens, GA) – Joe Kindred –

Kindred (Davidson, NC) – Johnny Ray Zone – Howlin’ Ray’s (Los Angeles, CA) – Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo – Son of a Gun (Los Angeles, CA) – Kris Tominaga – The Hart & The Hunter (Los Angeles, CA) – Mike Lata – Fig (Charleston, SC) – Ryan Lamon – Peaches’ Smokehouse & Southern Kitchen (Los Angeles, CA) – and Sammy Monsour – Preux & Proper (Los Angeles, CA).



March 11, 2017

The walk-around tasting, Grill & Chill presented by DCS & Stella Artois, will feature open flame cooking with savory grilled offerings, chilled bites and desserts. Featured chefs include: Amar Santana – Broadway by Amar Santana (Laguna Beach, CA) – Ben Ford – Ford’s Filling Station (Los Angeles, CA) – Chris Oh – Hanjip (Culver City, CA) – David LeFevre – The Arthur J (Manhattan Beach, CA) – Jeremiah Stone – Wildair (New York, NY) – Francis Derby – The Cannibal (Culver City, CA) – Govind Armstrong – Post & Beam (Los Angeles, CA) – Jamie Bissonnette – Coppa (Boston, MA) – Jason Neroni – Rose Café, (Venice, CA) – Jeni Britton Bauer – Jeni Splendid Ice Creams (Los Angeles, CA) – Joseph “JJ” Johnson – Minton’s (New York, NY) – Justin Walker – Earth at Hidden Pond (Kennebunk, ME) – Nyesha Arrington (Los Angeles, CA) – Ravi Kapur – LihoLiho Yacht Club (San Francisco, CA) – Ray Garcia – Broken Spanish (Los Angeles, CA) – Scott Howard – Citizen Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills, CA) – Sherry Yard – The Tuck Room (Los Angeles, CA) – and The Nomad Truck.



Kids Cooking Classes On Saturday, March 11 at the Restaurant Stadium™, there will be two Little Masters kids cooking classes presented by Le Creuset. At the morning session, doors open: 9:30am with the class starting at 10am. Or, visit the afternoon session where doors open at 12pm and classes start at 12:30pm. 200 kids will cook alongside celebrities and chefs in this hands-on class hosted by award-winning pastry chef, Sherry Yard. The Child + Adult package ($125) includes access for one child and one adult, plus a cooking kit (one per child)​. Adult Add-on tickets, which include access for one adult, are $25.

