Funeral Services Announced For Slain Whittier Police Officer

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Funeral arrangements for Whittier police Officer Keith Wayne Boyer, who was killed in a shooting that also left a second officer wounded, were announced Friday.

A memorial service at 10 a.m. March 3 at Calvary Chapel Downey, 12808 Woodruff Ave., will be followed by a procession to Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road in Whittier, for a graveside service for the 53-year-old officer.

A public memorial viewing will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Whittier Area Community Church, 8100 Colima Road.

Boyer was killed Monday morning while responding to a crash near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street. Police say one of the people involved in the crash pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Officer Patrick Hazell, a three-year veteran, was shot in the abdomen but survived and is recovering at home. Boyer, a grandfather, musician and school resource officer, had been with the department for 27 years.

The suspect, Michael Christopher Mejia, 26, was shot in the back and remained hospitalized with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Whittier Police Officers Association has created a fund for people to make donations on behalf of Boyer and his family.

Donations to the WPOA Benevolent Fund can be made in person at the Whittier branch of the Credit Union of Southern California, 8028 Greenleaf Ave. Checks should be made out to WPOA Benevolent Fund and reference account number 488879.

Checks can also be mailed to Credit Union of Southern California, WPOA Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 200, Whittier, CA, 90608, Attn: David Valencia.

