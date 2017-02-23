Deadline Approaches To Request Vote-By-Mail Ballot For March 7 Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County election officials reminded voters Thursday that the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the March 7 election is Tuesday.
The County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has mailed more than 2.2 million ballots to voters across the county.
Voters who still wish to request one can apply online at http://www.lavote.net, use the back of their sample ballot or appear in person at 124000 Imperial Highway, 3rd Floor (Room 3002) in Norwalk.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Feb. 28.
All vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted if received within three days.
The consolidated municipal and special election includes the Los Angeles mayor’s race and a number of municipal measures, as well as a county-wide initiative that would authorize a quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless services.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)