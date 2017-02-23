DACA Recipient Detained, Accused Of Immigrant Smuggling

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 22-year-old North Hollywood man and beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was arrested this month on suspicion of smuggling immigrants into the United States.

Jesus Alonso Arreola Robles, 22, was arrested near the US-Mexico border on Feb. 12, according to US Border Patrol. He was transferred into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Georgia on Feb. 15, the agency says.

“At the time of his apprehension Mr. Arreola-Robles was suspected of being involved in alien smuggling activity on state Route 94 in Campo, California which is in close proximity to the border,” US Border Patrol said in a statement.

But Arreola Robles’ detention is raising questions.

His lawyer, Joseph Porta, said at a news conference Thursday that he has been prohibited from meeting with his client.

He also said Arreola Robles isn’t showing up in the online detainee locator system.

“The system is showing they don’t have him, but I know they have him,” Porta said

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, grants protections for immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children and provides them work permits. The program excludes immigrants who are convicted of a felony or significant misdemeanor, as well as those who pose a threat to national security.

Arreola Robles was brought into the US from Mexico by his parents as a toddler, his family said Thursday. He has no known criminal history, Porta said.

If convicted, Arreola Robles could face deportation.