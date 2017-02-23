Caitlyn Jenner To Trump: ‘This Is A Disaster’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Television personality and decorated athlete Caitlyn Jenner delivered a message to President Donald Trump Thursday following his decision to revoke an Obama-era directive on transgender bathrooms.

The Trump administration Wednesday ended federal protections that allowed students use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon, Jenner called out the president.

“From one Republican to another, this is a disaster, and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

Jenner took a shot at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in what she termed a “message for the bullies.”

“Apparently, even becoming the attorney general isn’t even enough to cure some people of their insecurities. As proof, the Supreme Court will soon hear a very important Title IX case, thanks to the courage of a very brave young man, Gavin Grimm. Mr. President, we’ll see you in court,” Jenner said.

The Gavin Grimm case is set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court in late March. The case regards a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys’ bathroom at a high school.

Seventeen-year-old Gavin Grimm was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys’ restroom at his high school in 2014. But after complaints, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom. A lower court ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm, but that order is on hold.

