19-Year-Old Yucaipa Man Accused Of Lewd Sex Acts With 2 Female Minors

YUCAIPA (CBSLA.com) — Police in Yucaipa have arrested a 19-year-old man they’ve accused of committing lewd acts with two minor females.
Police said a father came home, about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and allegedly found Christopher Ryan Sanchez engaged in a sex act with his 16-year-old daughter who was supposed to be home alone.
Sanchez allegedly fled the scene and the victim’s parents called police.
Authorities said Sanchez was driven back to the residence by a friend a short time later. Sanchez allegedly saw the police outside the home and jumped out of the friend’s moving vehicle.
Sanchez landed on the roadway and apparently caused minor injuries to himself. He was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.
During an investigation into this incident, officials learned that Sanchez allegedly had engaged in lewd acts with another victim, this one 14-years-old.
Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center, where he is being held on a $100,000 bail. He’s accused of oral copulation with a minor, digitial penetration of a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse.
Detectives believe there may be additional minor victims who have engaged in sexual acts with Sanchez. Detectives are encouraging any additional victims to come forward and contact Yucaipa Police Detectives.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Yucaipa Police Department Detective Division at (909) 918-2305. If you choose to remain anonymous, call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME