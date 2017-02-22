El Sereno Woman Killed, Son Hurt In Hit-And-Run Crash

EL SERENO (CBSLA.com) — A woman was killed after being hit by a two vehicles in El Sereno Wednesday, police said.
The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Alhambra Avenue, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, in her 30’s, was walking in an unmarked crosswalk while carrying her two-year-old son. But before she was hit, she managed to toss her son out of the path of the vehicles, investigators said.
Police said the second driver did stop, but the first driver took off.
The woman died at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.