Police Search For Hit-And-Run Driver In Sylmar

February 22, 2017 4:54 AM

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday searched for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a female pedestrian in Sylmar.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near Foothill Boulevard and Glenoaks.

Upon their arrival, authorities located a Hispanic woman, believed to be in her early 40s, lying in the roadway.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Detectives described the hit-and-run vehicle as a dark colored, four door sedan.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

